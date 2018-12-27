Brown & GrayBrown And Gray. Formed 2017
Brown & Gray is a British/American country-pop duo based in London and Los Angeles. The duo is composed of singer/songwriters Kaci Brown and Sam Gray.
It's Not Christmas ('Til You Come Around)
