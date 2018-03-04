Shelby FlintBorn 17 September 1939
Shelby Flint
1939-09-17
Shelby Flint Biography (Wikipedia)
Shelby Flint (born September 17, 1939 in North Hollywood, California) is a singer-songwriter who had two top-100 hits, "Angel on My Shoulder" in 1961 and "Cast Your Fate to the Wind" in 1966.
Shelby Flint Tracks
Someone's Waiting For You
Someone's Waiting For You
Little Dancing Doll
Little Dancing Doll
Angel On My Shoulder
Angel On My Shoulder
Cast Your Fate To The Wind
Cast Your Fate To The Wind
Wonderland
Wonderland
