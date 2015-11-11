Greg GisbertBorn 2 February 1966
Greg Gisbert Biography
Gregory Lyle Gisbert (born February 2, 1966 in Mobile, Alabama) is an American jazz trumpeter and flugelhornist.
Greg Gisbert Tracks
My Lament
Jay Anderson, Scott Robinson, Ben Monder, Rich Perry, Larry Farrell, Mark Vinci, Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Laurie Frink, Tony Kadleck, Tim Hagans, Dennis Mackrel, Rick Margitza, Kenny Werner, George Flynn, Keith O’Quinn, Tim Ries, Greg Gisbert & John Fedchock
My Lament
My Lament
I Wished on the Moon
Jake Epstein
I Wished on the Moon
I Wished on the Moon
