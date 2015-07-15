Flosstradamus is the stage name of American DJ and musician Curt Cameruci. From 2007 until 2016, Flosstradamus consisted of Cameruci and Josh Young from Chicago. The duo announced they would both be pursuing solo careers, with Cameruci to continue using Flosstradamus as a stage name. Cameruci is also known as Autobot and Young is also known as J2K and YehMe2. Flosstradamus is known for being one of the early pioneers of the trap genre, made popular by their remix of Major Lazer's hit single "Original Don".

Flosstradamus, as a duo, have worked alongside artists including Kid Sister (Young's sister), Diplo, Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J, The Cool Kids, and A-Trak. They played at many college campuses such as Wellesley College, Drexel University (alongside Waka Flocka Flame), Northwestern University, Carnegie Mellon University (playing alongside RJD2), Middlebury College, Columbia University, and UC Riverside. They have additionally appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and the Nick Jr. program Yo Gabba Gabba!.