Li’l MilletBorn 25 October 1935. Died 29 June 1997
Li’l Millet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-10-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ca349d2-bb44-4186-8a3a-e9bf89df71a9
Li’l Millet Biography (Wikipedia)
McKinley James Millet, Jr. (October 25, 1935 – June 29, 1997) was an American rhythm and blues pianist, bass player, singer and songwriter, best known for co-writing and first performing the songs "Rich Woman" and "All Around the World" with his group, Li'l Millet and His Creoles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Li’l Millet Tracks
Sort by
k around the clock
Li’l Millet
k around the clock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
k around the clock
Last played on
Li’l Millet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist