Roger Alan Wade
Roger Alan Wade Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Alan Wade is an American singer-songwriter from Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States. He is a cousin of actor Johnny Knoxville.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fryin' Bacon Nekkid
Roger Alan Wade
If You Wanna Be Dum, You Gotta Be Tough
Roger Alan Wade
