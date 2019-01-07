Fflur DafyddWelsh singer-songwriter. Born 1978
Fflur Dafydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02m7yjt.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ca299b2-f771-481d-bda6-5c9a54b773a2
Fflur Dafydd Biography (Wikipedia)
Fflur Dafydd is an award-winning novelist, singer/songwriter and musician. Although predominantly publishing in Welsh, she also writes in English. She records in Welsh and her work is regularly played on the Welsh-language Radio Cymru.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fflur Dafydd Tracks
Sort by
Dala Fe Nôl
Fflur Dafydd
Dala Fe Nôl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Dala Fe Nôl
Last played on
Un Ffordd Mas
Fflur Dafydd
Un Ffordd Mas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Un Ffordd Mas
Last played on
Ffydd Gobaith Cariad
Fflur Dafydd
Ffydd Gobaith Cariad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Ffydd Gobaith Cariad
Last played on
Byd Bach
Fflur Dafydd
Byd Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Byd Bach
Last played on
Helsinki
Fflur Dafydd
Helsinki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Helsinki
Last played on
A47 Dim
Fflur Dafydd
A47 Dim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
A47 Dim
Last played on
Rhoces
Fflur Dafydd
Rhoces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Rhoces
Last played on
Martha Llwyd
Fflur Dafydd
Martha Llwyd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Martha Llwyd
Last played on
Pobol Bach
Fflur Dafydd
Pobol Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Pobol Bach
Last played on
Y Drwg
Fflur Dafydd
Y Drwg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Y Drwg
Last played on
Caerdydd
Fflur Dafydd
Caerdydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Caerdydd
Last played on
Porthgain
Fflur Dafydd
Porthgain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Porthgain
Last played on
Ray O'r Mynydd
Fflur Dafydd
Ray O'r Mynydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Ray O'r Mynydd
Last played on
Doeth
Fflur Dafydd
Doeth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Doeth
Last played on
'Sa Fan 'Na
Fflur Dafydd
'Sa Fan 'Na
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
'Sa Fan 'Na
Last played on
Rachel Myra
Fflur Dafydd
Rachel Myra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Rachel Myra
Last played on
Elfyn
Fflur Dafydd
Elfyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m7z3y.jpglink
Elfyn
Last played on
Fflur Dafydd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist