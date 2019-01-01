Sylvia TellaBorn 1960
Sylvia Tella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ca0c42b-e4fc-4c3e-addc-7e1a21cd5a94
Sylvia Tella Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvia Tella (born Silifatu Mornii Wehabie Tella in 1961) is a British lovers rock singer, who after working as a vocalist for Boney M embarked on a successful solo career, releasing her first album in 1981. She had a top 40 hit in 1989 in collaboration with the Blow Monkeys and again in 1990/1991 with Pop Will Eat Itself.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sylvia Tella Tracks
Sort by
Sylvia Tella Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist