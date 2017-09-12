My Bloody Valentine are an Irish-English rock band formed in Dublin in 1983. Since 1987, its lineup has consisted of founding members Kevin Shields (vocals, guitar, sampler) and Colm Ó Cíosóig (drums, sampler), with Bilinda Butcher (vocals, guitar) and Debbie Googe (bass). Their music is best known for its merging of dissonant guitar textures with ethereal melody and unorthodox production techniques, and helped to pioneer the alternative rock subgenre known as shoegazing during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Following several unsuccessful early releases and membership changes, My Bloody Valentine signed to Creation Records in 1988. The band released a number of successful EPs, including You Made Me Realise (1988), Glider (1990) and Tremolo (1991), and the studio albums Isn't Anything (1988) and Loveless (1991), with the latter often described as their magnum opus, as well as one of the best albums of the 1990s; they were dropped by Creation after its release due to the album's extensive production costs. In 1992, My Bloody Valentine signed to Island Records and recorded several albums worth of unreleased material, remaining largely inactive.