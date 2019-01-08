Jon and VangelisFormed 1979
Jon and Vangelis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04533xx.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c9b4c93-5283-4e1a-bae1-415c65ffefbf
Jon and Vangelis Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon and Vangelis was a collaborative effort between the singer Jon Anderson (the lead vocalist of the progressive rock band Yes) and the Greek synthesiser musician Vangelis. The duo released four albums between 1980 and 1991.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jon and Vangelis Tracks
Sort by
I'll Find My Way Home
Jon and Vangelis
I'll Find My Way Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xyrvn.jpglink
I'll Find My Way Home
Last played on
I Hear You Now
Jon and Vangelis
I Hear You Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04533xx.jpglink
I Hear You Now
Last played on
I Hear You Now
Jon and Vangelis
I Hear You Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04533xx.jpglink
I Hear You Now
Last played on
State Of Independence
Jon and Vangelis
State Of Independence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04533xx.jpglink
State Of Independence
Last played on
Jon and Vangelis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist