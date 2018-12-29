Love Unlimited OrchestraFormed 1972. Disbanded 1983
Love Unlimited Orchestra
1972
Love Unlimited Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Love Unlimited Orchestra, formed by American singer-songwriter Barry White, was a 40-piece string-laden orchestra that served as a backing unit for White and female vocal trio Love Unlimited. From the early 1970s on, they also recorded several singles and albums under their own name.
Love Unlimited Orchestra Tracks
