Andrew Shapiro is an American composer and songwriter. He has characterized his music as having been primarily influenced by "80's new wave pop and Philip Glass minimalism."

From 2004 to 2013 Shapiro regularly performed his solo piano compositions and improvisations at a McDonald's fast-food restaurant in downtown Manhattan for which he was profiled in a New York Times piece. He was described as the “Best Pianist in a Fast-Food Restaurant” in the Village Voice. Performance highlights include The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, the Exit Festival in Novi Sad, Serbia, TED, Bard College, Joe's Pub, Gracie Mansion, Bargemusic and the Wordless Music series at Le Poisson Rouge, New York.

Shapiro's music has been played on the radio worldwide and his music has been mentioned in The New Yorker, ABC News, CNN, Gramophone and Daily Candy. His most popular piece, the solo piano track Mint Green, has been played over six million times on Pandora Radio.

His synth-pop debut album, Invisible Days EP, was chosen as one of the "Top 12" independently produced recordings of 2003 by Performing Songwriter magazine. Shapiro's three solo piano albums, Numbers, Colors and People (2009), Intimate Casual (2012) and Piano 3 (2016) were created with the help of Philip Glass producer Michael Riesman.