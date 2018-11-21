Hadouken!
Hadouken! Biography (Wikipedia)
Hadouken! is a British band formed in London in 2006 by singer, writer and producer James Smith and synth player Alice Spooner, with guitarist Daniel "Pilau" Rice, bassist Christopher Purcell and drummer Nick Rice. The band name is taken from the name of the special attack of the same name from the Street Fighter video game series. It was in Leeds that Hadouken! began their own record label, Surface Noise Records.
Bad Signal (The Prototypes Remix)
Parasite (Shadow Child Vocal Remix)
Levitate (Swindle Remix)
Mic Check
Levitate
Bad Signal (Xilent Remix)
Parasite (SKisM & Zomboy Remix)
Bad Signal Dub Mix
Bad Signal
Bad Signal (Wideboys Remix)
Parasite (Akira Kiteshi Rulin' Remix)
Parasite
Vessel
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T19:01:47
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T19:01:47
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
