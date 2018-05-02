The BandRoots rock band. Formed September 1967. Disbanded December 1999
The Band Biography
The Band was a Canadian-American roots rock group including Rick Danko (bass guitar, vocals, fiddle), Garth Hudson (keyboards, accordion, saxophone), Richard Manuel (keyboards, drums, vocals), Robbie Robertson (guitar, vocals), and Levon Helm (drums, vocals, mandolin). The members of the Band first came together as rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins's Toronto, Ontario-based backing group, The Hawks, which they joined one by one between 1958 and 1963.
In 1964, they separated from Hawkins, after which they toured and released a few singles as Levon and the Hawks and the Canadian Squires. The next year, Bob Dylan hired them for his U.S. tour in 1965 and world tour in 1966. Following the 1966 tour, the group moved with help from Bob Dylan and his manager, Albert Grossman, to Saugerties, New York, where they made the informal 1967 recordings that became The Basement Tapes, the basis for their 1968 debut album, Music from Big Pink. Because they were always "the band" to various frontmen and the locals in Woodstock, Helm said the name "the Band" worked well when the group came into its own. The group began performing as the Band in 1968 and went on to release ten studio albums. Dylan continued to collaborate with the Band over the course of their career, including a joint 1974 tour.
Up On Cripple Creek
I Shall Be Released
Christmas Must Be Tonight
Rag Mama Rag
Acadian Driftwood
The Weight
Mystery Train (feat. The Paul Butterfield Blues Band)
The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
Helpless
Mystery Train
To Kingdom Come
Life Is A Carnival (Live)
Chest Fever
The Shape I'M In
Blind Willie McTell
The Stones I Throw
Forever Young
Long Black Veil
Key To The Highway
