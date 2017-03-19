John Jacob NilesBorn 28 April 1892. Died 1 March 1980
John Jacob Niles
1892-04-28
John Jacob Niles Biography (Wikipedia)
John Jacob Niles (April 28, 1892 – March 1, 1980) was an American composer, singer, and collector of traditional ballads. Called the "Dean of American Balladeers", Niles was an important influence on the American folk music revival of the 1950s and 1960s, with Joan Baez, Burl Ives, Peter, Paul and Mary, and Bob Dylan, among others, recording his songs.
John Jacob Niles Tracks
I Wonder As I Wander
John Jacob Niles
I Wonder As I Wander
I Wonder As I Wander
Barb'ry Allen
John Jacob Niles
Barb'ry Allen
Barb'ry Allen
Go 'way From My Window
John Jacob Niles
Go 'way From My Window
Go 'way From My Window
Sing We The Virgin Mary
John Jacob Niles
Sing We The Virgin Mary
Sing We The Virgin Mary
I Wonder As I Wander
John Jacob Niles
I Wonder As I Wander
I Wonder As I Wander
Black is the Colour of my true love's Hair (feat. Christine Brewer & Roger Vignoles)
John Jacob Niles
Black is the Colour of my true love's Hair (feat. Christine Brewer & Roger Vignoles)
Black is the Colour of my true love's Hair (feat. Christine Brewer & Roger Vignoles)
The Cuckoo
John Jacob Niles
The Cuckoo
The Cuckoo
The Rosy Peach
John Jacob Niles
The Rosy Peach
The Rosy Peach
Joan Baez (vocals)
John Jacob Niles
Joan Baez (vocals)
Joan Baez (vocals)
The Ballad Of Barberry Ellen
John Jacob Niles
The Ballad Of Barberry Ellen
John Jacob Niles Links
