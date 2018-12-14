Leigh HarlineBorn 26 March 1907. Died 10 December 1969
Leigh Harline
Leigh Harline Biography (Wikipedia)
Leigh Adrian Harline (March 26, 1907 – December 10, 1969) was an American film composer and songwriter. He was known for his "musical sophistication that was uniquely 'Harline-esque' by weaving rich tapestries of mood-setting underscores and penning memorable melodies for animated shorts and features."
Den Magiska Spegeln
When You Wish Upon A Star
When You Wish Upon A Star
I've been tricked - extract (Snow White)
I've been tricked - extract (Snow White)
Orchestra
Magic Mirror - extract (Snow White)
Magic Mirror - extract (Snow White)
Orchestra
I've got no strings (Pinocchio)
I've got no strings (Pinocchio)
Pinocchio (1940) - Whale Chase
Pinocchio (1940) - Whale Chase
Composer
Piranha (1978): Restricted Area
Piranha (1978): Restricted Area
Pinocchio (1940): Deep Ripples
Pinocchio (1940): Deep Ripples
Pinocchio (1940): Transformation music
Pinocchio (1940): Transformation music
When You Wish Upon A Star
When You Wish Upon A Star
Love's First Kiss (Finale)
Love's First Kiss (Finale)
Transformation
Transformation
Monstro Awakens
Monstro Awakens
Deep Ripples
Deep Ripples
The Blue Fairy Arrives
The Blue Fairy Arrives
I've Been Tricked
I've Been Tricked
Hooray! She Stays
Hooray! She Stays
Magic Mirror
Magic Mirror
I've Got No Strings
I've Got No Strings
Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee
Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee
Little Wooden Head
Little Wooden Head
PINNOCHIO (1940): I've Got No Strings
PINNOCHIO (1940): I've Got No Strings
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song (feat. The Hollywood Studio Orchestra & Frank Churchill)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - Animal Friends / With a Smile and a Song (feat. The Hollywood Studio Orchestra & Frank Churchill)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - I'm Wishing (feat. Harry Stockwell & Frank Churchill)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - I'm Wishing (feat. Harry Stockwell & Frank Churchill)
