Michael Austin Cera (born June 7, 1988) is a Canadian actor, producer, singer, songwriter, and musician. He started his career as a child actor, portraying a young Chuck Barris in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002). He is known for his role as George Michael Bluth on the sitcom Arrested Development (2003–2006, 2013, 2018) and for his film roles as Evan in Superbad (2007), as Paulie Bleeker in Juno (2007), as Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) and as a fictional version of himself in This Is the End (2013).

Cera made his Broadway debut in the 2014 production of Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth. For his performance in the 2018 production of Lonergan's Lobby Hero, Cera was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play.

In addition to acting, Cera is a musician, having released his debut album True That in 2014. Previously, Cera has also acted as the touring bassist for indie rock supergroup Mister Heavenly.