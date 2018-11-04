Nadir Khayat (Arabic: نادر الخياط‎; born April 9, 1972), better known by his stage name RedOne, is a Moroccan-Swedish international record producer, singer, songwriter, businessman and record executive. As a record producer and songwriter, he has worked with many high-profile recording artists, most notably Lady Gaga, Akon, Michael Jackson, RBD, U2, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Gru, Cross Gene, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Shakira, Wyclef Jean, Mariah Carey, Paulina Rubio, Mylène Farmer, Mohombi, Inna, Alexandra Burke, Austin Mahone, One Direction, Marc Anthony, The Band Perry, Prince Royce, Rod Stewart, among many others. His production discography boasts many Billboard and international hits, which he produced and co-wrote. RedOne has established his own record label named RedOne Records.

RedOne has been nominated for ten Grammy Awards, winning three. He was also awarded The Grammis Award for Producer of the Year, which is the Swedish equivalent to Grammy Awards. In 2009, he was the number one producer on the Billboard Hot 100, ranking number three as songwriter and BMI Songwriter of the Year. Commonly, he produces pop, rock, R&B, house and dance genres.