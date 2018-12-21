Frances NeroBorn 13 March 1943. Died 29 November 2014
1943-03-13
Willie Frances Nero (née Peak; March 13, 1943 – November 28, 2014) was an American soul and jazz singer. She recorded for Motown after winning their 1965 talent contest and had a UK hit single in 1991 with "Footsteps Following Me".
C'est Moi
Footsteps Following Me
Keep On Lovin' Me
Out on the Floor
Footsteps
Making My Daydream Real
Footsteps Following Me
If Ever I Should Leave You
