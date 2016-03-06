Abraham van den Kerckhoven
Abraham van den Kerckhoven (c. 1618 – c. 1701) was a Flemish organist and composer. He was active in Brussels, working as organist of Church of Saint Catherine and as court organist, and was held in high regard by his contemporaries. A single collection of his works survives to this day, containing numerous short versets and several lengthy works for organ, showcasing Kerckhoven's high contrapuntal skill, and the influence of several important composers, particularly Peeter Cornet.
Prelude and fugue in D minor
Abraham van den Kerckhoven
Prelude and fugue in D minor
Prelude and fugue in D minor
Fantasia In d (From The Cocquiel-Manuscript, 1741)
Claudio Brizi & Abraham van den Kerckhoven
Fantasia In d (From The Cocquiel-Manuscript, 1741)
Fantasia In d (From The Cocquiel-Manuscript, 1741)
