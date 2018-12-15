Karen FairchildBorn 28 September 1969
Karen Fairchild
1969-09-28
O Little Town Of Bethlehem
Elvis Presley
Love Me Or Leave Me Alone (feat. Karen Fairchild)
Dustin Lynch
If I Told You, (live) (feat. Karen Fairchild)
Darius Rucker
Home Alone Tonight
Luke Bryan
