Dimi Mint Abba (Arabic: ديمي منت آبا‎‎; 25 December 1958 – June 2011) was one of Mauritania's most famous musicians. She was born Loula Bint Siddaty Ould Abba in Tidikdja Mauritania in 1958, into a low-caste ("iggawin") family specializing in the griot tradition.