Dimi Mint AbbaBorn 25 December 1958. Died 4 June 2011
1958-12-25
Dimi Mint Abba (Arabic: ديمي منت آبا; 25 December 1958 – June 2011) was one of Mauritania's most famous musicians. She was born Loula Bint Siddaty Ould Abba in Tidikdja Mauritania in 1958, into a low-caste ("iggawin") family specializing in the griot tradition.
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-04T18:40:21
4
Aug
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
