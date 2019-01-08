FacesSuccessor of "Small Faces", members Rod Stewart, Ron Wood. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1975
Faces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhsw.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c7a8406-f15a-408d-b0f6-23be813bdddc
Faces Biography (Wikipedia)
Faces were an English rock band formed in 1969 by members of Small Faces after lead singer/guitarist Steve Marriott left that group to form Humble Pie. The remaining Small Faces—Ian McLagan (keyboards), Ronnie Lane (bass guitar, vocals), and Kenney Jones (drums and percussion)—were joined by Ronnie Wood (guitar) and Rod Stewart (lead vocals), both from the Jeff Beck Group, and the new line-up was renamed Faces.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Faces Tracks
Sort by
Ooh La La
Faces
Ooh La La
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsw.jpglink
Ooh La La
Last played on
Cindy Incidentally
Faces
Cindy Incidentally
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsw.jpglink
Cindy Incidentally
Last played on
Stay with Me
Faces
Stay with Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02233zq.jpglink
Stay with Me
Last played on
Debris
Faces
Debris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsw.jpglink
Debris
Last played on
Maybe I'm Amazed
Faces
Maybe I'm Amazed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsw.jpglink
Maybe I'm Amazed
Last played on
Cindy Incidentally
Faces
Cindy Incidentally
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsw.jpglink
Cindy Incidentally
Last played on
You Can Make Me Dance, Sing Or Anything
Faces
You Can Make Me Dance, Sing Or Anything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsw.jpglink
You Can Make Me Dance, Sing Or Anything
Last played on
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Ivor Cutler
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hwj9l.jpglink
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Good King Wenceslas (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Marc Bolan
Good King Wenceslas (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql52.jpglink
Good King Wenceslas (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Ivor Cutler
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hwj9l.jpglink
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Pool Hall Richard
Faces
Pool Hall Richard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsw.jpglink
Pool Hall Richard
Last played on
Playlists featuring Faces
Faces Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist