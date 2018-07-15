Prem Kumar Gangai Amaren (born 25 February 1979), better known as Premji Amaran, is an Indian playback singer, film composer, songwriter and actor. Son of veteran film composer and singer Gangai Amaran, he often composes rap songs in Tamil cinema and is known for his comical performances in his elder brother Venkat Prabhu's films Chennai 600028, Saroja, Goa and Mankatha. His stage name, Premgi, is actually a spelling error, as it is meant to be "Prem G.", (the G referring to his father's name).