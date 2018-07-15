Premgi AmarenComposer / Singer / Actor. Born 3 February 1979
Premgi Amaren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c7a45e3-05ff-4857-bd69-178ad79a7c2d
Premgi Amaren Biography (Wikipedia)
Prem Kumar Gangai Amaren (born 25 February 1979), better known as Premji Amaran, is an Indian playback singer, film composer, songwriter and actor. Son of veteran film composer and singer Gangai Amaran, he often composes rap songs in Tamil cinema and is known for his comical performances in his elder brother Venkat Prabhu's films Chennai 600028, Saroja, Goa and Mankatha. His stage name, Premgi, is actually a spelling error, as it is meant to be "Prem G.", (the G referring to his father's name).
Premgi Amaren Tracks
Cha Cha Charey
Suriya
Cha Cha Charey
Cha Cha Charey
Adiye Sarakku Irukku
Nikhita Gandhi
Adiye Sarakku Irukku
Adiye Sarakku Irukku
Saroja Saman Nikalo
Shankar Mahadevan
Saroja Saman Nikalo
Saroja Saman Nikalo
