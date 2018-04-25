Simon NicolBorn 13 October 1950
Simon Nicol
1950-10-13
Simon Nicol Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon John Breckenridge Nicol (born 13 October 1950) is an English guitarist, singer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. He was a founding member of British folk rock group Fairport Convention and is the only founding member still in the band. He has also been involved with the Albion Band and a wide range of musical projects, both as a collaborator, producer and as a solo artist. He has received several awards for his work and career.
Simon Nicol Tracks
Genesis Hall
Sandy Denny
Genesis Hall
Genesis Hall
Sloth
Dave Swarbrick
Sloth
Sloth
Hole in the Wall
Dave Swarbrick
Hole in the Wall
Hole in the Wall
