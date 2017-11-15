Lil Johnson1920s blues singer
Lil Johnson
Lil Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Lil Johnson (fl. 1920s-1930s, dates and places of birth and death unknown) was an African-American singer who recorded dirty blues and hokum songs in the 1920s and 1930s.
Get 'Em From The Peanut Man (Hot Nuts)
Sam The Hot Dog Man
