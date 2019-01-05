Claptone
Claptone Biography (Wikipedia)
Claptone are a German DJ and producer duo which specializes in house and tech house genres. They are recognizable by their golden mask with a beak, which serves to intrigue the public as well as keeping their identity hidden. It was widely believed that Claptone is a single person, but after the public realized that Claptone often performed at two venues at once, the rumor started to spread that Claptone was two individuals. Rumors also say that when Claptone perform at different venues, the sets they play are identical.
