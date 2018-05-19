Wayne BensonBorn 9 April 1969
John Wayne Benson is an American mandolinist and songwriter in the bluegrass tradition. He is best known for his unique approach to the mandolin, and for his long-term involvement with Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out.
