Bryden Thomson Biography (Wikipedia)
Bryden Thomson (16 July 1928 – 14 November 1991) was a Scottish conductor remembered especially for his championship of British and Scandinavian composers. His recordings include influential surveys of the orchestral music of Hamilton Harty and Arnold Bax. He was principal conductor of several British orchestras, including the Ulster Orchestra, which flourished under his tenure.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fantasia on Greensleeves
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on Greensleeves
Fantasia on Greensleeves
Christmas Eve - tone poem
Arnold Bax
Christmas Eve - tone poem
Christmas Eve - tone poem
An Irish symphony - 3rd movement; In the Antrim Hills [Lento]
Sir Hamilton Harty
An Irish symphony - 3rd movement; In the Antrim Hills [Lento]
An Irish symphony - 3rd movement; In the Antrim Hills [Lento]
Dona Nobis Pacem: Agnus Dei
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Dona Nobis Pacem: Agnus Dei
Dona Nobis Pacem: Agnus Dei
Dreaming - Envoi (Nursery Suite)
Edward Elgar
Dreaming - Envoi (Nursery Suite)
Dreaming - Envoi (Nursery Suite)
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Johann Strauss II
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Tales from the Vienna Woods
A John Field Suite (Polka)
Sir Hamilton Harty
A John Field Suite (Polka)
A John Field Suite (Polka)
Symphony No.2 1st movement
Arnold Bax
Symphony No.2 1st movement
Symphony No.2 1st movement
Concerto in F minor for bass tuba - 2nd movement; Romanza (Andante sostenuto)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Concerto in F minor for bass tuba - 2nd movement; Romanza (Andante sostenuto)
Concerto in F minor for bass tuba - 2nd movement; Romanza (Andante sostenuto)
See what His love can do (The Wise Virgins suite)
Johann Sebastian Bach
See what His love can do (The Wise Virgins suite)
See what His love can do (The Wise Virgins suite)
Granada - Prelude for orchestra
William Walton
Granada - Prelude for orchestra
Granada - Prelude for orchestra
Highland Fling, Op 59 No 4
Malcolm Arnold
Highland Fling, Op 59 No 4
Highland Fling, Op 59 No 4
Four Scottish Dances (3rd mvt)
Malcolm Arnold
Four Scottish Dances (3rd mvt)
Four Scottish Dances (3rd mvt)
Four English Dances, Set 1, Op 27 (No 4)
Malcolm Arnold
Four English Dances, Set 1, Op 27 (No 4)
Four English Dances, Set 1, Op 27 (No 4)
Four Cornish Dances for orchestra, Op 91
Malcolm Arnold
Four Cornish Dances for orchestra, Op 91
Four Cornish Dances for orchestra, Op 91
5 Mystical Songs: III. Love bade me welcome
Ralph Vaughan Williams
5 Mystical Songs: III. Love bade me welcome
5 Mystical Songs: III. Love bade me welcome
Summer Music
Arnold Bax
Summer Music
Summer Music
An Irish Symphony
Sir Hamilton Harty
An Irish Symphony
An Irish Symphony
Concerto for bass tuba and orchestra in F minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Concerto for bass tuba and orchestra in F minor
Concerto for bass tuba and orchestra in F minor
Tintagel
Arnold Bax
Tintagel
Tintagel
5 Mystical songs, arr. for voice & keyboard [with chorus ad lib]
Ralph Vaughan Williams
5 Mystical songs, arr. for voice & keyboard [with chorus ad lib]
5 Mystical songs, arr. for voice & keyboard [with chorus ad lib]
Solitaire (Sarabande and Polka)
Malcolm Arnold
Solitaire (Sarabande and Polka)
Solitaire (Sarabande and Polka)
Four English Dances, Set 2, Op 33 (No 2)
Malcolm Arnold
Four English Dances, Set 2, Op 33 (No 2)
Four English Dances, Set 2, Op 33 (No 2)
Portsmouth Point
William Walton
Portsmouth Point
Portsmouth Point
Five Variants of 'Dives and Lazarus'
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Five Variants of 'Dives and Lazarus'
Five Variants of 'Dives and Lazarus'
Symphonic Variations (no.6: Triumph)
Arnold Bax
Symphonic Variations (no.6: Triumph)
Symphonic Variations (no.6: Triumph)
The Fair Day (An Irish Symphony)
Sir Hamilton Harty
The Fair Day (An Irish Symphony)
The Fair Day (An Irish Symphony)
What God hath done, is rightly done (The Wise Virgins)
Johann Sebastian Bach
What God hath done, is rightly done (The Wise Virgins)
What God hath done, is rightly done (The Wise Virgins)
In Ireland
Sir Hamilton Harty
In Ireland
In Ireland
Violin Concerto
Arnold Bax
Violin Concerto
Violin Concerto
Four Scottish Dances (No 3, Scottish Waltz)
Malcolm Arnold
Four Scottish Dances (No 3, Scottish Waltz)
Four Scottish Dances (No 3, Scottish Waltz)
Scena for string orchestra, Op.119
Alun Hoddinott
Scena for string orchestra, Op.119
Scena for string orchestra, Op.119
Variations on a Dublin Air
Sir Hamilton Harty
Variations on a Dublin Air
Variations on a Dublin Air
A John Field Suite (Polka)
Sir Hamilton Harty
A John Field Suite (Polka)
A John Field Suite (Polka)
Four Cornish Dances for orchestra, Op 91 (No 1)
Malcolm Arnold
Four Cornish Dances for orchestra, Op 91 (No 1)
Four Cornish Dances for orchestra, Op 91 (No 1)
Four English Dances, Set 2 (Con brio)
Malcolm Arnold
Four English Dances, Set 2 (Con brio)
Four English Dances, Set 2 (Con brio)
Into The Twilight
Arnold Bax
Into The Twilight
Into The Twilight
Five Mystical Songs
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Five Mystical Songs
Five Mystical Songs
Mediterranean
Arnold Bax, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Bryden Thomson
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Tuba Concerto in F minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Tuba Concerto in F minor
Tuba Concerto in F minor
