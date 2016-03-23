Chilli Willi and the Red Hot PeppersFormed 1971. Disbanded 1975
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c723bfc-2210-4fff-bb62-e5e979bddf25
Biography (Wikipedia)
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers were one of the main British pub rock groups of the early 1970s. Later managed by Jake Riviera, who first worked for the band as a roadie, they reached their peak as part of the "Naughty Rhythms Tour" of 1975, along with other stalwarts of the same scene, Dr. Feelgood and Kokomo, each band alternately headlining on different dates.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Goodbye Nashville, Hello Camden Town
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
Goodbye Nashville, Hello Camden Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Nashville, Hello Camden Town
Last played on
Fiddle Diddle (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jul 1974)
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
Fiddle Diddle (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jul 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nine To Five Songwriting Man (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jul 1974)
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
Nine To Five Songwriting Man (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jul 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Like The Devil (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jul 1974)
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
Just Like The Devil (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jul 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Streets Of Baltimore (John Peel session 25.7.1974)
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
Streets Of Baltimore (John Peel session 25.7.1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nine to Five Songwriting Man (John Peel session 25.7.1974)
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
Nine to Five Songwriting Man (John Peel session 25.7.1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Like The Devil (John Peel session 25.7.1974)
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
Just Like The Devil (John Peel session 25.7.1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fiddle Diddle (John Peel session 25.7.1974)
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
Fiddle Diddle (John Peel session 25.7.1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fiddle Diddle (John Peel session 25.7.1974)
Last played on
Nine To Five Songwriting Man
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
Nine To Five Songwriting Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nine To Five Songwriting Man
Last played on
Fiddle Diddle
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
Fiddle Diddle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fiddle Diddle
Last played on
Just Like the Devil
Chilli Willi and the Red Hot Peppers
Just Like the Devil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Like the Devil
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist