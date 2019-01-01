Vladimir Ivanovich RebikovBorn 31 May 1866. Died 1 October 1920
Vladimir Ivanovich Rebikov
1866-05-31
Biography (Wikipedia)
Vladimir Ivanovich Rebikov (Russian: Влади́мир Ива́нович Ре́биков, Vladi'mir Iva'novič Re'bikov; born May 31 [OS May 19] 1866 - Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia — died October 1, 1920 - Yalta, Crimea) was a late romantic 20th-century Russian composer and pianist.
