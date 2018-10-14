Usha UthupBorn 7 November 1947
Usha Uthup
1947-11-07
Usha Uthup Biography (BBC)
Usha Uthup is a popular Indian pop, jazz and playback singer. She is well known for popular hits in the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
Usha Uthup Biography (Wikipedia)
Usha Uthup (born 8 November 1947) is an Indian pop, filmi, jazz, and playback singer who sang songs in the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Darling, which she recorded with Rekha Bhardwaj for the film 7 Khoon Maaf, won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2012.
Usha Uthup Tracks
Darling
Usha Uthup
Darling
Darling
Darling (Remix)
Usha Uthup
Darling (Remix)
Darling (Remix)
Rambha Ho
Usha Uthup
Rambha Ho
Rambha Ho
Jabse Tumko Dekho
Asha Bhosle
Jabse Tumko Dekho
Jabse Tumko Dekho
Doston Se Pyar Kiya
Usha Uthup
Doston Se Pyar Kiya
Doston Se Pyar Kiya
Usha (Daphni Edit)
Usha Uthup
Usha (Daphni Edit)
Usha (Daphni Edit)
Vand Mataram
Kavita Subramaniam
Vand Mataram
Vand Mataram
Hari Om Hari
Bappi Lahiri
Hari Om Hari
Hari Om Hari
Wicket Bacha
Usha Uthup
Wicket Bacha
Wicket Bacha
Auva Auva - Koi Yahaan Nache
Usha Uthup
Auva Auva - Koi Yahaan Nache
Auva Auva - Koi Yahaan Nache
