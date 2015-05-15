Cut Hands
Cut Hands Biography (Wikipedia)
Cut Hands is a British electronic music project of William Bennett, previously of power electronics band Whitehouse. Cut Hands began in 2008, and its music is heavily inspired by African and Haitian Vodou music, being very rhythmic and percussion-based.
Cut Hands Tracks
Eat Them Like Bread
Belladonna theme
