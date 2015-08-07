Oskar NedbalBorn 26 March 1874. Died 24 December 1930
Oskar Nedbal
1874-03-26
Oskar Nedbal Biography (Wikipedia)
Oskar Nedbal (26 March 1874 – 24 December 1930) was a Czech violist, composer, and conductor of classical music.
Oskar Nedbal Tracks
Valse triste
Oskar Nedbal
Valse triste
Valse triste
Last played on
The Tale of Simple Johnny: Valse triste
Oskar Nedbal
The Tale of Simple Johnny: Valse triste
The Tale of Simple Johnny: Valse triste
Last played on
Valse triste
Oskar Nedbal
Valse triste
Valse triste
Orchestra
Last played on
Valse triste
Oskar Nedbal
Valse triste
Valse triste
Last played on
Dance of the Brigands (Tanec Petrovskych)
Oskar Nedbal
Dance of the Brigands (Tanec Petrovskych)
Dance of the Brigands (Tanec Petrovskych)
Last played on
Valse Triste from The Tale of Simple Jonny
Oskar Nedbal
Valse Triste from The Tale of Simple Jonny
Valse Triste from The Tale of Simple Jonny
Last played on
