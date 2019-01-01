Home GrownUS pop punk band. Formed 1994. Disbanded 2005
Home Grown
1994
Home Grown Biography (Wikipedia)
Home Grown was a North American rock band formed in 1994 in Orange County, California. They released three full-length albums and several EPs before disbanding in 2005. Their music is often characterized as pop punk, lyrically favoring humor and silly or satirical subjects.
