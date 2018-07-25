JaibiBorn 6 February 1943. Died 4 September 1984
Jaibi
1943-02-06
Jaibi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaibi was the stage name of the American soul singer Joan Banks (February 6, 1943 - September 4, 1984).
You Got Me
