Susanne Abbuehl (born July 30, 1970 in Bern, Switzerland) is a Swiss/Dutch jazz singer and composer.

As a child she got lessons in harpsichord, playing baroque music. At the age of 17 she went to Los Angeles where she went to a high school attending music lessons on a daily basis, being part of an ensemble that toured the US and Canada. She then studied at the Royal Conservatory of The Hague, Netherlands (among others with Jeanne Lee and Rachel Gould ) earning a master's degree in performance and pedagogy. She also became a student of famed Indian classical singer and composer Prabha Atre in Mumbai. Abbuehl studied composition with Dutch composer Diderik Wagenaar.

In 2001, her album April was released by ECM Records and won an Edison award (Dutch Grammy). She tours with her band and other jazz musicians in Europe, North America and Africa, playing in Montreal, Maputo, Cape Town, Rome, Paris, Zurich, Oslo, and other European cities. In May 2006, album Compass was released on ECM (with Michel Portal).