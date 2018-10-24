Julian ArpCellist. Born 1981
Julian Arp
1981
Liebeslieder
Richard Strauss
Arabischer Tanze
Richard Strauss
Standchen, Op.17`2
Richard Strauss
Suite for 2 Violins, Cello and Piano Left Hand, Op.23
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Suite for 2 violins, cello & piano LH op 23 - iv. Lied
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
