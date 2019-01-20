Delta Lea Goodrem (born 9 November 1984) is an Australian singer, songwriter, and actress. Born and raised in Sydney, New South Wales, she enrolled in dancing, acting, singing and piano classes at a young age. She began her career as a child actress, starring in various television shows. She rose to prominence in 2002 playing a shy school girl called Nina Tucker in the Australian soap opera Neighbours.

Venturing into the music industry, Goodrem signed to Sony Music at the age of 15 and released her debut album, Innocent Eyes (2003), which topped the ARIA Albums Chart for an all-time record of 29 consecutive weeks and reached number two on the UK Albums Chart. It became one of the highest-selling albums in Australian history, with over four million copies sold worldwide and all five of its singles—"Born to Try", "Lost Without You", "Innocent Eyes", "Not Me, Not I" and "Predictable—reaching number one on the ARIA Singles Chart and the first three reaching the top ten in the UK Single Chart. This made Goodrem the first and only artist to have five number-one singles from a debut album. Innocent Eyes is the best-selling album of the 2000s decade in Australia and the debut album with the most number-one singles.