Shafqat Amanat Ali KhanBorn 1965
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br77k.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c5415fd-5653-43b0-a375-9f8062883029
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan Biography (BBC)
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan is a Pakistani classical singer belonging to Patiala Gharana lineage. He is the youngest brother of the late Asad Amanat Ali Khan. He was the lead vocalist of the Pakistani rock band Fuzön.
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan (Urdu: شفقت امانت علی خان ), (born 26 February 1965) is a Pakistani classical singer belonging to Patiala Gharana lineage. He was the lead vocalist of the Pakistani rock band Fuzön. He was awarded the President's Pride of Performance civil award on 23 March 2008.
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan Tracks
Teri Jhuki Nazar
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan
Tere Bina
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan
Mitwa
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan
Yaari
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan
Bin Tere
Sunidhi Chauhan
Tere Naal
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan
Tu Hi Mera
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan
Dildaara (Stand By Me)
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan
Tere Naina
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan
Allah Waariyan
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan
Deedar
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan
