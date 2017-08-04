Graeme LyallBorn 25 January 1942
Graeme Lyall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c53415b-c420-427f-a710-72b632a4ca43
Graeme Lyall Biography (Wikipedia)
Graeme William Lyall (AM), is an Australian saxophonist, composer and arranger. He became a Member of the Order of Australia on 26 January 2003: "For service to music as Artistic Director of the Western Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra, and as a musical director, composer and performer."
Graeme Lyall Tracks
Manteca
Dizzy Gillespie
Manteca
Manteca
