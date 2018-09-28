Beppe GambettaBorn 1952
Beppe Gambetta
1952
Beppe Gambetta Biography (Wikipedia)
Beppe Gambetta (born 1955) is an Italian acoustic guitarist and singer. A native of Genoa, he is a composer, teacher, author, and researcher of traditional music and instruments.
Beppe Gambetta Tracks
BONNIE MULLIGAN
Sleeping Tune
Sport
Tecumseh
Der Wind Trägt Uns Davon
Doc Watson Medley - Solid Gone/Way Downtown/Black Mountain Rag
Out On The Ocean / The Lark's March / Sport
La Bergamasca
Doherty / Return To Milltown / Tommy Peoples
La Bergamasca
Doherty's
Si Nan Capudan Pasca
On the Road with Momma
