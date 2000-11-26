Abdullah was a metal band formed in 1998 by Jeff Shirilla (drums/vocals) who was quickly joined by Al Seibert on guitar, the group released the EP "snake lore" in 1999 on their own label, Rage of Achilles Records, followed soon after by their self-titled second album through Meteor City Records.

Abdullah played their last show together on January 17, 2009 after announcing that they would be going on extended hiatus to allow Jeff Shirilla to concentrate on a new project This is Antarctica.