Achinoam Nini (Hebrew: אחינועם ניני‬; Aẖinóʻam Nini; born June 23, 1969; known outside Israel as Noa), is an Israeli singer. She is accompanied by guitarist Gil Dor and often plays the conga drums as she sings. Nini represented Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009 together with singer Mira Awad, with the song "There Must Be Another Way."