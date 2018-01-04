Edoardo SanguinetiBorn 9 December 1930. Died 18 May 2010
1930-12-09
Edoardo Sanguineti (9 December 1930 – 18 May 2010) was a Genoese poet, writer and academic, universally considered one of the major Italian authors of the second half of the twentieth century.
Laborintus 2 [complete]
Luciano Berio
Laborintus 2 [complete]
Laborintus 2 [complete]
Choir
