David GibbScottish folk singer
David Gibb
A Few Years Older
A Few Years Older
Monkey See Monkey Dream
Monkey See Monkey Dream
Sailing 123
Sailing 123
From A to B
From A to B
The Dog Doesn't Listen to Me
There's a Dragon in my Bedroom
Hush Little baby
Hush Little baby
A Begging I Will Go
A Begging I Will Go
Prince John
Prince John
This Young Boys
This Young Boys
Blacksmith
Blacksmith
Two Dead Boys
Two Dead Boys
Jack McGee
Jack McGee
Two Dead Boys followed by Green Grow the Laurels
Gospel Of The Sun
Gospel Of The Sun
This Young Man
This Young Man
Darby and Joan
Darby and Joan
Summer is Icumen In
Summer is Icumen In
There Are Birds in My Garden
Green Grows the Laurel
Green Grows the Laurel
The English Retreat
The English Retreat
When St. Cecilia Smiles
When St. Cecilia Smiles
The Oxfordshire Brigade
The Oxfordshire Brigade
