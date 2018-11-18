Envy is a Japanese post-hardcore band formed in Tokyo, in 1992. They are signed to Rock Action Records in Europe and Temporary Residence Limited in North America, though originally they worked with Level Plane Records. Initially influential in the post-hardcore and screamo scenes, Envy soon began to employ elements of post-rock in their work as well.

They have released 6 studio albums to date, as well as several EPs and splits, most notably with Jesu and American post-hardcore band Thursday. Original member and vocalist Tetsuya Fukagawa left Envy in 2016.

On February 6, 2018, Envy announced a new lineup consisting of yOshi, Yoshimitsu Taki, and Hiroki Watanabe. A Japanese press release added that two members had left the band, and founding guitarist and drummer Masahiro Tobita and Dairoku Seki were no longer listed as members on the band's Facebook page or website.

On April 1, 2018, Tetsuya Fukagawa surprise-rejoined Envy on stage for the first time in two and a half years, cementing his return to the band. This was subsequently confirmed via the band's official social media pages.