The Saviour of the World is Born
Gustav Holst
Chromatic fugue, BWV 903
Johann Sebastian Bach
I was Glad
Hubert Parry
Fanfare in honour of Sir Henry Wood's 75th birthday
Arthur Bliss
Canite tuba
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
The Madness Industry
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
'Lachrimae Antiquae' from Lachrimae or Seaven Teares
John Dowland
Hoe down
Onyx Brass
Good King Wenceslas
Trad.
Christmas Song: Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Robert Wells, Mel Tormé, Luther Henderson & Onyx Brass
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Hugh Martin
The Devil's Galop (Dick Barton Theme)
Charles Williams
Four Old English Carols, The Saviour of the World is Born
Gustav Holst
Christmas Medley
Trad.
Fanfare
Jenni Watson & Onyx Brass
Song without words op.38 no.7 "Duetto"
Felix Mendelssohn
Fundamental For Chorus And Brass
Hannah Kendall, Richard Edgar‐Wilson, Andrew Watts, Giles Underwood, Onyx Brass, Nicholas Cleobury & Claire Seaton
Bronze and Iron - excerpt
Onyx Brass
"1 for 5" - 2nd movt
Kenny Wheeler
Les Barricades Mysterieuses
François Couperin
Fantasy about Purcell's 'Fantasy on one note'..
Onyx Brass
M. Nicholas Gryffith his galiard for 5 viols and lute [Lachrimae, 1604]
John Dowland
A Babe is Born
Gustav Holst
Fantasia and fugue in G minor BWV.542 (Great) for organ (feat. Onyx Brass)
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Far Theatricals of Day (excerpt)
St Bride's Church Fleet Street Choir, Robert Jones, Jonathan Dove, Onyx Brass, Mark Dobell & Benjamin Bayl
