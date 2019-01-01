白鳥由里Born 20 August 1968
白鳥由里
1968-08-20
白鳥由里 Biography (Wikipedia)
Yuri Shiratori (白鳥 由里 Shiratori Yuri, born August 20, 1968) is a Japanese voice actress and J-pop singer from Kanagawa Prefecture who released various solo CD albums. She is employed by 81 Produce.
