OmarBritish soul singer Omar Lye-Fook. Born 14 October 1968
Omar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04t0ymf.jpg
1968-10-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c41073b-4229-4eda-b45d-34513ed61304
Omar Biography (Wikipedia)
Omar Christopher Lye-Fook, MBE (born 14 October 1968 in London), known professionally as Omar, is a British soul singer, songwriter and musician. Omar grew up in Canterbury, Kent. He learned his craft classically, playing the trumpet, piano and percussion. He also spent two years at Chetham's School of Music in Manchester and the Guildhall School of Music in London. His most well-known song was his debut single "There's Nothing Like This". It reached number 14 in the UK Singles Chart on re-release in 1991. AllMusic noted that he is described by some as the father of British neo soul.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Omar Performances & Interviews
- The Search For Stevie Wonder: Omarhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dkhbp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dkhbp.jpg2016-10-29T17:07:00.000ZCraig has interviewed many artists including James Brown, Amy Winehouse and Candi Staton, but the one interview that has always eluded him is Stevie Wonder. Can Omar help?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dkhcp
The Search For Stevie Wonder: Omar
Omar Tracks
Sort by
There's Nothing Like This
Omar
There's Nothing Like This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sx90l.jpglink
There's Nothing Like This
Last played on
There's Nothing Like This
Phil Hudson
There's Nothing Like This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t0yyh.jpglink
There's Nothing Like This
Last played on
I Should've Known Better
Mica Paris
I Should've Known Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvt.jpglink
I Should've Known Better
Last played on
Feeling You (feat. Stevie Wonder)
Omar
Feeling You (feat. Stevie Wonder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t0yyh.jpglink
Feeling You (feat. Stevie Wonder)
Last played on
The Man
Omar
The Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t0yyh.jpglink
The Man
Last played on
Golden Brown
Omar
Golden Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t0yyh.jpglink
Golden Brown
Last played on
Sunshine
Prince Fatty
Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2vg.jpglink
Sunshine
Last played on
Last Request
Omar
Last Request
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t0yyh.jpglink
Last Request
Last played on
I Want It To Be
Omar
I Want It To Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t0yyh.jpglink
I Want It To Be
Last played on
It's So
Omar
It's So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t0yyh.jpglink
It's So
Last played on
Upcoming Events
12
Jul
2019
Omar, Sister Sledge and T'pau
Tredegar House & Country Park, Newport, UK
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Omar & Sinead Harnett
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2v5v2
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-06-17T19:19:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02ty9md.jpg
17
Jun
2015
Live Lounge: Omar & Sinead Harnett
BBC Broadcasting House
Live Lounge: Zed Bias and Omar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e238q9
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-06-29T19:19:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013t9qr.jpg
29
Jun
2011
Live Lounge: Zed Bias and Omar
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Omar Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist